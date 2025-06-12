AMD processors now power Nokia cloud infrastructure

Author: Joe Peck

AMD, an American multinational semiconductor company specialising in computer processors and graphics cards, has announced that Nokia has included 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors to power the Nokia Cloud Platform.

“Telecom operators are looking for infrastructure solutions that combine performance, scalability, and power efficiency to manage the growing complexity and scale of 5G networks,” says Dan McNamara, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business, AMD. “Working together with Nokia, we’re using the leadership performance and energy efficiency of the 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors to help our customers build and operate high-performance and efficient networks.”

“This expanded collaboration between Nokia and AMD brings a multitude of benefits and underscores Nokia’s commitment to innovation through diverse chip partnerships in 5G network infrastructure. The new 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors offer high performance and impressive energy efficiency, enabling Nokia to meet the demanding needs of its 5G customers while contributing to the industry’s sustainability goals,” adds Kal De, Senior Vice President, Product and Engineering, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.

The processors will be deployed within Nokia Cloud Platform, a component that supports containerised workloads foundational to 5G core, edge, and enterprise applications. By integrating the AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors into Nokia Cloud Platform, Nokia hopes to deliver good performance per watt and meet growing data demands whilst minimising environmental impact.

