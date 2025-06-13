AI summit warns of ‘skills cliff edge’

Author: Joe Peck

Industry leaders gathered during London Tech Week at the House of Lords this week for a high-level summit on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the jobs market and wider UK economy, with speakers warning of the “skills cliff edge.”

Chaired by Steven George-Hilley of Centropy PR, the debate saw experts from leading law firms, financial services, and tech startups discuss how AI is reshaping the workforce and the risks and talent pipeline required to maximise its economic benefits.

Cyber expert Achi Lewis-Dhaliwal, AVP UK, EMEA & India, Absolute Security, says, “The financial services industry houses vast quantities of sensitive data that is constantly subject to threats from malicious cyber actors, especially with the rise of AI-powered attacks. These House of Lords discussions should be grounded in the understanding of cyber risks against the UK’s most important industries, and the cyber resilience postures that can ensure they remain operational.”

Leigh Allen, Strategic Advisor, Cellebrite, comments, “AI is a critical enabler in unlocking digital evidence and significantly reducing investigation times, greatly aiding police forces and combating national security threats. At Cellebrite, we combine ethical access to digital evidence alongside artificial intelligence to equip agencies to respond and counteract digital threats to make our society a safer place.”

James Tuttiett, Sales Director UK & EMEA at FDM Group, adds, “There’s a lack of a united vision and strategy across all industries when it comes to AI. We’re seeing that most organisations are still in the experimental phase, testing the ways that AI can influence and improve their business functions while driving greater efficiency. Whilst there is not a one size fits all approach being adapted, what is clear is that the integration of AI is immanent and creating an AI-literate workforce for the future is vital.

“As we look to the impact that AI will have on future jobs, more emphasis needs to be placed on our understanding of the questions we ask of AI and not just the answers it gives. Embracing AI, and understanding how prompt engineering can improve all of our careers, is essential.”

Tech expert Arkadiy Ukolov, Founder of Ulla Technology, argues, “Privacy and data security must remain a critical focus as AI adoption continues to skyrocket, especially as [the] most popular AI tools send data to third-party AI providers which often use client data to train models. When it comes to sensitive meeting discussions, for example, it creates a significant risk of data leaks, so placing ethics at the centre of House of Lords discussions is vital as AI develops.”

Stuart Harvey, CEO of Datactics, notes, “In the rush to adopt AI tools, we must first recognise the importance of data quality and readiness to underpin high-performing AI. Many organisations still operate in fragmented data environments, risking inaccurate model outputs and unreliable responses. Without data readiness, AI cannot be successful.”

Chris Davison, CEO of NavLive, concludes, “AI is at the forefront of the UK’s growth, [including] transformative applications such as 2D and 3D building modelling in real-time to help expedite developments and facilitate sustainable building practices. By creating accurate real-time spatial data across the lifecycle of a building, architects, engineers, and construction professionals can save significant time and money.”