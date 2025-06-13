CyrusOne plans new London facility

Author: Joe Peck

CyrusOne, a global data centre developer and operator, has announced plans for a brand-new data centre facility on the outskirts of London, with sustainability, community, and biodiversity at its core. As the company’s sixth location in the UK, LON6 is set to deliver 90 megawatts of IT capacity.

Located in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, the LON6 data centre will deliver IT capacity to 30,000m² of technical space across four double-storey and two single-storey data halls. The development is expected to break ground in Q3 2026. With initial power due to arrive mid 2027, the first capacity is expected to be delivered in early 2028.

“This development marks an important step in our European growth journey,” says Matt Pullen, EVP and Managing Director, Europe, CyrusOne. “We’re thrilled to be announcing our plans for this new facility and continuing our growth in London. As demand for digital services continues to accelerate, larger facilities are necessary to provide the economies of scale that customers need, while also ensuring maximum functionality and mitigated risk of downtime. The UK market enables us to respond to these requirements, and we look forward to continuing our expansion and supporting the Government to establish the UK as a centre of excellence in digital services for technology innovation.”

Secretary of State for Science Peter Kyle comments, “This fantastic new facility will help to power many of our online tasks, from navigating with online maps, to messaging and shopping online and we are committed to growing this vital infrastructure and giving the UK the opportunity to thrive in the 21st century.

“Through our AI Opportunities Action Plan, we promised to transform these digital powerhouses into platforms for progress, creating jobs and unlocking breakthroughs that will benefit people across the country. As a result of this new facility in Buckinghamshire, local people will benefit from the creation of 540 long-term new jobs, including roles in engineering, sustainability, and security, and over 30 apprenticeship opportunities for young people – turbocharging economic growth in the area and helping us deliver on our Plan for Change.”

Set into the ground, with green roofs and planted walls, the facility is designed to be integrated into the landscape. It aims to deliver a 71% Biodiversity Net Gain for local habitats – seven times higher than the 10% required by government regulation – alongside other community benefits. The data centre is designed to achieve a BREEAM “Excellent” certification and will provide on-site photovoltaic panels to deliver 64% of the regulated office energy demand. Powered from Iver Grid Supply Point, the design uses 100% certified renewable electricity provided by SSEN.

The project has the expressed aim to “restore and reconnect the landscape,” seeking to improve the site’s biodiversity through the creation of an ecologically rich parkland and new habitats, “enhancing the quality” of the Colne Valley Regional Park. Extensive landscaping plans include the planting of 670 trees (including 145 fruit trees) over 7,000m² of woodland and 90,600m² of mixed meadow and acid grassland. 72,800m² of the newly-created green biodiverse space will be accessible to the public, with an edible landscape, a biodiverse lake, woodland walks, and a cycle path for the local community. CyrusOne has also committed to a long-term Landscape Ecological Management Plan which aims to ensure maintenance and continued public access to the space for a minimum of 25 years.

A ‘hidden valley’ will provide an access road around the building, with landscaped terraces providing daylight, fresh air, and views from the exposed timber framed customer and employee offices. Rainwater collection is to be treated and reused within the site, alongside free air cooling from ambient air whenever possible, and half of the designated parking spaces will provide on-site charging hubs for electric cars.

The proposal, the company says, is responsive to the needs of the local community and provides a range of benefits, encapsulated in a total investment of more than £1.2 billion into the local and national economy. The campus is set to include a stone gabion clad training centre with industry-specific facilities for employees and students sitting within the campus, yet outside of the secure perimeter for easy access.

It is estimated that over 580 full time equivalent (FTE) construction jobs will be created over the development phase and a further 540 FTE skilled employees will be required by CyrusOne and its customers to maintain and run the facility once fully operational.

“We’ve been working hand-in-hand with Apt, Atelier Ten, Cameo Landscape Architects, HDR, Ramboll, Cratus, Montagu Evans, and Radcliffes Environmental on the proposals and designs, alongside Longcross Land, who provided investment guidance,” continues Matt. “It’s been a fantastic experience collaborating with industry-leading firms aligned to our sustainability- and community-focused vision, and we look forward to seeing the plans come to life. Additionally, we’ve received support from HM Treasury, the UK Department of Business & Trade (DBT), Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT), and the Office for Investment (OFI) which has been critical in progressing with the project and reaching this important milestone.”

