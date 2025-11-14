ZutaCore unveils waterless end-of-row CDUs

Author: Joe Peck

ZutaCore, a developer of liquid cooling technology, has introduced a new family of waterless end-of-row (EOR) coolant distribution units (CDUs) designed for high-density artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

The units are available in 1.2 MW and 2 MW configurations and form part of the company’s direct-to-chip, two-phase liquid cooling portfolio.

According to ZutaCore, the EOR CDU range is intended to support multiple server racks from a single unit while maintaining rack-level monitoring and control.

The company states that this centralised design reduces duplicated infrastructure and enables waterless operation inside the white space, addressing energy-efficiency and sustainability requirements in modern data centres.

The cooling approach uses ZutaCore’s two-phase, direct-to-chip technology and a low-global warming potential dielectric fluid. Heat is rejected into the facility without water inside the server hall, aiming to reduce condensation and leak risk while improving thermal efficiency.

My Truong, Chief Technology Officer at ZutaCore, says, “AI data centres demand reliable, scalable thermal management that provides rapid insights to operate at full potential. Our new end-of-row CDU family gives operators the control, intelligence, and reliability required to scale sustainably.

“By integrating advanced cooling physics with modern RESTful APIs for remote monitoring and management, we’re enabling data centres to unlock new performance levels without compromising uptime or efficiency.”

Centralised cooling and deployment models

ZutaCore states that the systems are designed to support varying availability requirements, with hot-swappable components for continuous operation.

Deployment options include a single-unit configuration for cost-effective scaling or an active-standby arrangement for enterprise environments that require higher redundancy levels.

The company adds that the units offer encrypted connectivity and real-time monitoring through RESTful APIs, aimed at supporting operational visibility across multiple cooling units.

The EOR CDU platform is set to be used in EGIL Wings’ 15 MW AI Vault facility, as part of a combined approach to sustainable, high-density compute infrastructure.

Leland Sparks, President of EGIL Wings, claims, “ZutaCore’s end-of-row CDUs are exactly the kind of innovation needed to meet the energy and thermal challenges of AI-scale compute.

“By pairing ZutaCore’s waterless cooling with our sustainable power systems, we can deliver data centres that are faster to deploy, more energy-efficient, and ready for the global scale of AI.”

ZutaCore notes that its cooling technology has been deployed across more than forty global sites over the past four years, with users including Equinix, SoftBank, and the University of Münster.

The company says it continues to expand through partnerships with organisations such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Carrier, and ASRock Rack, including work on systems designed for next-generation AI servers.