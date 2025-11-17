ABB supplies power tech for Applied Digital’s AI factory

Author: Joe Peck

ABB, a multinational corporation specialising in industrial automation and electrification products, has expanded its collaboration with Applied Digital, an operator of high-performance data centres, to supply power infrastructure for the company’s second AI factory campus in North Dakota, USA.

The latest order, booked in late 2025, covers new medium-voltage electrical architecture designed to support the rising power demands of AI workloads.

Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Powering the AI factory

Applied Digital’s Polaris Forge 2 campus, located near Harwood, North Dakota, is planned to deliver 300 MW of capacity across two buildings due to enter operation in 2026 and 2027. The site is being developed with scope for further expansion.

ABB will provide both low- and medium-voltage electrical systems intended to help the facility achieve high efficiency levels and a low projected PUE.

Todd Gale, Chief Development Officer at Applied Digital, says, “Our partnership with ABB reflects Applied Digital’s commitment to redefining what is possible in data centre scale and performance.

“Polaris Forge 2 represents the next evolution of our AI factory model – beginning with two 150-megawatt buildings with the ability to scale – solidifying our position as a leader in delivering high-performance, energy-efficient AI infrastructure.”

ABB Smart Power President Massimiliano Cifalitti comments, “As AI reshapes data centres, ABB is working with leading digital infrastructure innovators to introduce a new generation of advanced power system solutions.

“The medium voltage architecture developed with Applied Digital is a big step forward for large-scale AI facilities. Working together closely from the start enabled both teams to identify opportunities to drive higher efficiency, performance, and reliability, along with lower costs and faster time to market.”

Applied Digital has reported that the first 200 MW of capacity at Polaris Forge 2 will be leased to a US-based hyperscaler.

The companies’ partnership began in June 2025 with the development of Applied Digital’s first 400 MW AI campus, Polaris Forge 1, in Ellendale, North Dakota.

Both campuses use ABB’s HiPerGuard medium-voltage UPS and medium-voltage switchgear. Moving power distribution to medium voltage using this approach is intended to increase power density, improve efficiency, and support scaling in larger blocks, while also reducing cabling requirements.

