R&M introduces radio-based access control for racks

Author: Joe Peck

R&M, a Swiss developer and provider of infrastructure for data and communications networks, is introducing radio-based access control for data centres. The core product is an electromechanical door handle for the racks of the BladeShelter and Freenet families from R&M.

Technicians can only open the door handles with authorised transponder cards, while administrators can control them remotely via encrypted radio connections and data networks.

R&M says it is thus integrating high-security digital protection into its “holistic infrastructure solutions” for data centres.

Package details

One installation comprises up to 1,200 door handles for server and network racks, as well as radio and control modules for computer rooms.

The door handles do not require any wiring in the racks. Their electronics are powered by batteries whose power is sufficient for three years of operation or 30,000 locking cycles.

The personalised transponder cards communicate with the door handles via RFID antennas.

In addition, there is software to manage users, access rights, the transponder cards, and racks. The software creates protocols, visualises alarm states, and supports other functions. It can be operated remotely and integrated into superordinate systems such as data centre infrastructure management (DCIM).

The new offer is the result of the collaboration with German manufacturer EMKA, being based on the company’s ‘Agent E’, an intelligent locking system.

The R&M offering aims to integrate complementary systems from selected manufacturers into infrastructure for data centres.

In Europe, R&M notes it is already working with several independent partner companies that pursue comparable medium-sized business models and sustainability goals.

