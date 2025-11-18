Secure I.T. constructs modular DC for NHS Trust

Author: Joe Peck

Secure I.T. Environments (SITE), a UK design and build company for modular, containerised, and micro data centres, has today announced the handover of its latest external modular data centre project with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.

The new 125m² data centre has now been completed and provides an energy-efficient disaster recovery facility for the Trust, ensuring it can continue to deliver resilient services across Somerset and for the 1.7 million patient contacts that take place.

A data centre for all challenges

Whilst the Trust initially considered cloud solutions for its data requirements, these could not meet the requirements for existing clinical software, nor the cost constraints in place.

In response, SITE proposed its external modular data centre, which is intended to provide a cost-effective and secure way to build new data centres or extend existing infrastructure to meet the growing demands of on-site IT needs.

SITE says its modular system can be built rapidly and that this particular project was designed, built, and live within 8 months.

The company also says its modular rooms are a pre-engineered solution, offering a clean and fast construction process, making it appropriate for locations where an existing room is not available or where a new building is impractical.

The modular system reportedly has high protection, including protecting against physical security threats by meeting industry standards BS476 / EN1047 and LPS1175 security ratings.

Design and delivery

The design was divided into three areas: the main IT racks, an electrical plant area, and build area.

Working with the Trust, SITE’s design incorporated 20 19” 48U cabinets, configured in two rows of 10 with cold aisle containment, energy-efficient UPS systems in N+1 format, as well as GEA Multi-DENCO Energy Efficient DX Freecool air conditioning units, also in N+1 configuration.

SITE managed the delivery of all groundworks and mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

The delivery of the new facility included a new concrete pad, drainage, power distribution, FK 5-1-12 fire suppression, VESDA detection systems, environmental monitoring, backup generator, and fuel tank.

Furthermore, the design and specification hardened the data centre against burglary (LPS 1175 SR2 specifications), fire, fire-fighting water, heat, humidity, gases, dust, debris, and unauthorised access.

The facility’s external perimeter security has been protected with CCTV, prison mesh anti-climb fencing, security gates, and Amcor barriers.

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, comments, “At a time when many organisations are trying to balance the needs of their IT infrastructure with challenging budgets, our modular data centres are making it easier for them to achieve their goals without compromising on performance.

“Having previously built a data centre for the Trust at another hospital location, we were pleased to work with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust to deliver this new data centre to meet their specific requirements.”

Adam Morgan, Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, adds, “Secure I.T. have delivered a significant upgrade to the Trust’s data centre infrastructure.

“We were very specific about the design brief and requirements, and it has been a positive project delivering this facility with Secure I.T. Environments.

“The Trust now has additional capacity for growth for years to come, which will bring benefits to clinical care by enabling resilient delivery of clinical systems across the county of Somerset.”

For more from Secure I.T. Environments, click here.