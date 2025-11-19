Vertiv, Caterpillar to expand joint energy offerings for AI DCs

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, and Caterpillar, a manufacturer of construction equipment, have agreed to collaborate on energy optimisation for AI data centres, combining power generation, distribution, and cooling expertise in a set of integrated reference designs.

The aim is to support operators facing rising demand for on-site power and thermal management as AI workloads expand.

The undertaking will connect Vertiv’s power distribution and cooling portfolio with Caterpillar’s and Solar Turbines’ experience in power generation and combined cooling, heat, and power (CCHP).

The companies intend to offer pre-designed architectures intended to streamline deployment and standardise performance across sites.

Integrated approach to power and cooling

Caterpillar and Solar Turbines will provide natural gas turbines and reciprocating engines for scalable on-site power and thermal output for CCHP configurations.

Vertiv will contribute power and cooling technologies packaged as modular, pre-designed blocks to reduce design time and support consistent deployment across facilities.

According to the companies, this approach is intended to shorten deployment time, improve operational efficiency, and offer global lifecycle support through established service networks.

Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv, comments, “This collaboration with Caterpillar and Solar Turbines is a cornerstone of our ‘Bring Your Own Power & Cooling’ strategy and aligns seamlessly with our grid-to-chip framework by offering resilient, on-site power generation solutions. This is optimal for customers looking to reduce or eliminate grid dependence.

“By combining our complementary technologies, portfolios, and expertise, we are enabling coordinated integration. Our pre-engineered, interoperability-tested building blocks let customers execute design, build, and deploy concurrently, with predictable system performance.”

Jason Kaiser, Group President of Caterpillar Power & Energy, adds, “As AI-driven workloads continue to accelerate, the demand for robust and scalable power infrastructure and cooling is becoming increasingly critical. Our collaboration with Vertiv will enable us to deliver integrated, on-site energy solutions that lower PUE and meet customers’ evolving needs.”

The companies state that the undertaking will support data centre operators facing energy constraints by helping them deploy AI-ready facilities with improved efficiency and more predictable commissioning.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Vertiv and Caterpillar establishes the framework for further development of this joint ecosystem.

