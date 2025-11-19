TRG Datacenters breaks ground on 24 MW Houston DC

Author: Joe Peck

TRG Datacenters, a developer and operator of digital infrastructure, has begun construction of HOU2, the second facility on its Spring, Texas campus.

Backed by Tallvine Partners, the developer aims to add 24MW of utility capacity to address continued demand from existing and new customers.

The purpose-built 110,000ft² (10,219m²) site is expected to offer ready-to-occupy IT capacity from Q4 2026.

HOU1, delivered in 2018, has reportedly recorded 100% uptime and now supports more than 160 customers, including several Fortune 500 organisations.

TRG states that HOU2 follows the same design principles, with distributed-redundant infrastructure and flexible data halls to accommodate enterprise, hosting, cloud, and AI deployments.

Focus on capacity growth in a constrained market

Christopher Hinkle, CEO of TRG Datacenters, comments, “TRG’s strong track record of delivering high-quality infrastructure and customer service has brought us to an inflection point, with HOU1 nearly fully subscribed and HOU2 construction underway.

“With secured power capacity on an entitled, operational site that hosts 16 carriers and more than 160 existing clients, the HOU2 expansion provides a level of certainty our existing and prospective customers can rely on in an otherwise supply-constrained US data centre market.”

The groundbreaking took place on 14 November 2025, attended by industry partners including CenterPoint Energy, Walker Engineering, HTS, Thomas Craig Construction, and Encore Concrete Construction.

Mark Clark, Partner at Tallvine Partners, says, “This expansion is fully aligned with Tallvine’s organic growth strategy for the TRG platform and follows accelerating customer demand across the business.

“We look forward to supporting TRG’s continued growth in both existing and new markets in the years ahead.”

Bob West, Head of Revenue at TRG Datacenters, adds, “TRG Datacenters thanks the sponsors, speakers, and local leaders who joined us in celebrating this important milestone.

“We also extend our appreciation to our customers, vendors, CenterPoint, and Tallvine, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional service and partnership with HOU2.”

