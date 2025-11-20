Verne, Nscale planning 15MW AI deployment in the Nordics

Author: Joe Peck

Verne, a provider of low-carbon high-performance data centres across the Nordics, has agreed a 15MW AI infrastructure deployment with hyperscaler Nscale, expanding high-density, renewable-powered computing capacity across its Icelandic campus.

The project centres on liquid-cooled GPU infrastructure and is set to run throughout 2026.

The installation will comprise around 4,600 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, with an 85% liquid-cooled and 15% air-cooled configuration designed to maximise efficiency within Verne’s existing facilities.

It is one of the region’s largest liquid-cooled GPU projects and is expected to support lower energy use and reduced environmental impact.

Iceland’s renewable electricity and natural free-cooling conditions position it as a suitable location for high-density AI workloads.

Nscale selected Verne based on its experience in renewable-powered data centres and its ability to support large-scale training and inference environments.

Large-scale renewable AI capacity across the region

“The pace of change in AI infrastructure is extraordinary,” notes Dominic Ward, CEO of Verne. “As the demand for GPU capacity accelerates, availability of clean, renewable power has become as important as raw performance.

“Partnering with Nscale, whose expertise is redefining how AI infrastructure is delivered responsibly at scale, demonstrates how the Nordics are fast becoming a strategic hub for sustainable AI growth.”

Philippe Sachs, Chief Business Officer and President of EMEA at Nscale, adds, “As compute demand grows, we’ve worked with partners throughout the world and the Nordic region to deliver sustainable solutions to meet that demand.

“The Nordics offer a uniquely sustainable foundation: abundant renewable energy and natural cooling. With our existing operations in Norway, we’ve seen first-hand how the region powers low-carbon, sovereign-grade AI infrastructure.”

David Hogan, Vice President Enterprise at NVIDIA, comments, “The collaboration between Verne and Nscale showcases how NVIDIA technology can enable high-performance AI factories with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Deployments like this reflect how organisations are scaling the next generation of AI workloads responsibly, using innovative cooling and renewable-powered data centres.”

The agreement aligns with Verne’s wider European expansion, which includes new campuses planned in Finland and early-stage development activity in France.

The companies state that these projects contribute to the Nordics’ growing role as a centre for renewable-powered AI infrastructure.

