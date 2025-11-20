SPP Pumps brings fire and cooling experience to DCs

Author: Joe Peck

SPP Pumps, a manufacturer of centrifugal pumps and systems, and its subsidiary, SyncroFlo, have combined their fire protection and cooling capabilities to support the expanding data centre sector.

The companies aim to offer an integrated approach to pumping, fire suppression, and liquid cooling as operators and contractors face rising demand for large-scale, high-density facilities.

The combined portfolio draws on SPP’s nearly 150 years of engineering experience and SyncroFlo’s long history in pre-packaged pump system manufacturing.

With modern co-location and hyperscale facilities requiring hundreds of pumps on a single site, the companies state that the joint approach is intended to streamline procurement and project coordination for contractors, consultants, developers, and OEMs.

SPP’s offering spans pump equipment for liquid-cooled systems, cooling towers, chillers, CRAC and CRAH systems, water treatment, transformer cooling, heat recovery, and fire suppression. Its fire pump equipment is currently deployed across regulated markets, with SPP and SyncroFlo packages available to meet NFPA 20 requirements.

Integrated pump systems for construction efficiency

The company says its portfolio also includes pre-packaged pump systems that are modular and tailored to each project. These factory-tested units are designed to reduce installation time and simplify on-site coordination, helping to address construction schedules and cost pressures.

Tom Salmon, Group Business Development Manager for Data Centres at SPP and SyncroFlo, comments, “Both organisations have established strong credentials independently, with over 75 data centre projects delivered for the world’s largest operators.

“We’re now combining our group’s extensive fire suppression, HVAC, and cooling capabilities. By bringing together our complementary capabilities from SPP, SyncroFlo, and other companies in our group, we can now offer comprehensive solutions that cover an entire data centre’s pumping requirements.”

John Santi, Vice President of Commercial Sales at SyncroFlo, adds, “Design consultants and contractors tell us lead time is critical. They cannot afford schedule delays. Our pre-packaged systems are factory-tested and ready for immediate commissioning.

“With our project delivery experience and expertise across fire suppression, cooling, and heat transfer combined under one roof, we eliminate the coordination headaches of managing multiple suppliers across different disciplines.”

Tom continues, “In many growth markets, data centres are now classified as critical national infrastructure, and rightly so. These facilities cannot afford downtime, and our experience with critical infrastructure positions us to best serve this market.”