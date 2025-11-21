Terra Innovatum, Uvation agree micro-modular nuclear pilot

Author: Joe Peck

Terra Innovatum Global, a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, and Uvation, an integrated technology provider, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to launch a 1MWe pilot programme of Terra Innovatum’s micro-modular nuclear technology, with an option to scale up to 100MWe.

The pilot is intended to support Uvation’s growing requirements for high-density AI and modular data centre infrastructure.

Terra Innovatum develops micro-modular nuclear reactors, while Uvation focuses on technology platforms designed for large-scale, performance-intensive AI workloads.

The companies state that behind-the-meter nuclear generation could provide a resilient and scalable alternative to grid-dependent power for data centre development.

Alessandro Petruzzi, co-founder and CEO at Terra Innovatum, comments, “Uvation’s data centre expansion requires infrastructure that is not only scalable, but fundamentally resilient.

“By integrating Terra Innovatum’s SOLO micro-modular reactor, we will offer a behind-the-meter energy source capable of delivering safe, stable, high-density power that traditional grids cannot guarantee.

“SOLO adds built-in safety and provides redundancy – important for data centres, de-risking energy deployment during maintenance or shutdowns, ensuring continuity independent of power shortages, and enhancing cybersecurity protection.

“This enables next-generation, high-performance modular data centres powered by a clean, uninterrupted energy backbone – unlocking new possibilities for AI, HPC, and mission-critical workloads.”

Nuclear as an alternative pathway for energy-constrained AI projects

Giordano Morichi, Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer and Investor Relations, adds, “As AI infrastructure outpaces today’s grid, the constraint is no longer processing power; it’s reliable, cost-effective power. Uvation’s future commitment to behind-the-meter nuclear reflects a broader market reality: energy security now defines the speed at which AI can scale.

“SOLO fast-tracks AI commercialisation by providing near-instant, CO₂-free, revenue-generating power while sidestepping the delays and CapEx overruns inherent to traditional grid-dependent solutions.

“This agreement also strengthens our commercial deployment and positions nuclear as the most viable path to support Uvation’s planned multi-gigawatt growth in the AI and data centre sector.”

Reen Singh, CEO of Uvation, notes, “Global demand for AI, driven by the US, and the need for sovereign cloud infrastructure is accelerating far faster than the available power to support it. Some of our off-takers forecast demand exceeding 1GW, yet current infrastructure and lack of readily available access to energy limit the scale of deployments.

“Power shortages have been major forces in this industry’s project delays. By integrating Terra Innovatum’s SOLO reactor into our future roadmap, we will look to secure immediate power along with a reliable, behind-the-meter energy source that enables scalable AI, inference, and edge deployments.

“Our future 1MWe SOLO pilot program represents a critical first step, with a path to expand to 100 MWe across multiple sites and potentially several megawatt-scale installations throughout the US.”

The companies intend the pilot to act as a foundation for potential multi-site expansion, citing accelerating power demand and increasing constraints on conventional grid-connected data centre projects.