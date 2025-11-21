InfraPartners, JLL partner to accelerate AI DC delivery

Author: Joe Peck

InfraPartners, a designer and builder of prefabricated AI data centres, and JLL, a global commercial real estate and investment management company, have formed a strategic agreement to accelerate the development and operation of AI data centres.

The partnership brings together InfraPartners’ prefabricated AI data centre designs and JLL’s capabilities in site selection, project management, construction oversight, financial structuring, and facilities management.

The companies state that the combined model is intended to address persistent challenges in data centre development, particularly the period between site identification and operational readiness.

As investment in AI infrastructure grows, operators increasingly require deployment models that offer predictable schedules, reduced risk, and scalable designs suitable for GPU-heavy environments.

Data centre construction continues to face risks associated with labour shortages, schedule delays, and complex financing.

InfraPartners and JLL say they aim to manage these issues jointly by integrating design, prefabrication, delivery, and long-term operations into a single framework.

Prefabrication and integrated delivery for AI infrastructure

“Our clients are asking for faster, lower-risk routes to delivering AI infrastructure,” says Michalis Grigoratos, CEO at InfraPartners. “Our prefabricated, upgradeable digital infrastructure integrates seamlessly with JLL’s expertise across the full project lifecycle, so, together, we’re focused on providing a superior product that keeps pace with AI infrastructure changes and market growth.

“Our globally scalable, repeatable approach includes site selection, prefabrication, and long-term operations, reducing time-to-first-token and maximising performance across the lifecycle.”

Matt Landek, JLL Division President, Data Centers and Critical Environments, adds, “AI infrastructure demands a new approach – one that’s as dynamic and high-performing as the workloads it supports.

“With InfraPartners, we are delivering a unique blueprint that brings real estate, engineering, and operational precision into a unified model.”

Kristen Vosmaer, Managing Director at JLL, oversees global programme management, including JLL White Space and facilities management solutions, and supports delivery of the partnership.

He comments, “This is one of the first collaborations to fully integrate data centre design, manufacturing, construction, commissioning, computer deployment, and lifecycle management for institutional-grade real estate delivery, marking a significant shift in shortening the time to monetisation for how mission-critical infrastructure assets are developed and maintained.”

The companies plan to offer end-to-end capabilities intended to accelerate the delivery of AI-ready facilities for enterprise, government, and cloud operators.

Initial deployment efforts will focus on high-growth AI markets in EMEA and the United States from Q1 2026, with plans to expand into additional regions.

