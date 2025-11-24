atNorth expands team to meet AI demand

Author: Joe Peck

atNorth, an Icelandic operator of sustainable Nordic data centres, has established a new director-level structure within its development organisation, appointing four country leads to support the delivery of new high-density, AI-ready data centres across the Nordics.

The roles include one internal promotion and are intended to strengthen operational development as the company expands its regional footprint and continues to grow its portfolio of high-performance facilities, driven by rising demand for AI-focused infrastructure.

The new directors will oversee project delivery in Iceland, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden, ensuring consistency across design, construction, and commissioning activities.

The appointments

Hallgrímur Örn Arngrímsson has been appointed Director of Delivery for Iceland, responsible for end-to-end project execution. He brings more than 15 years of experience in civil engineering and infrastructure, including geotechnical engineering and large-scale civil works. His previous roles include senior positions at Verkís Consulting Engineers and Sweco Norge.

Toni Germano becomes Director of Delivery for Finland. With over 25 years of experience in digital transformation and infrastructure strategy, he will manage delivery operations across the country. He previously held leadership roles at Cisco, including serving as CTO for SP EMEAR North.

Dave O’Brien has been named Director of Delivery for Denmark. He has more than a decade of experience in data centre construction and engineering, including project management and electrical systems delivery. Before joining atNorth, he worked at Mercury, leading retrofit and new-build projects in Denmark.

Daniel Kolm, promoted internally, is the new Director of Delivery for Sweden. He joined atNorth in 2022 and has a background in mechanical engineering and energy systems. His previous experience includes roles at CBRE and DigiPlex, where he led multidisciplinary projects from initial study to commissioning.

Strengthening Nordic delivery capabilities

Together, the four directors support atNorth’s pan-Nordic delivery model, combining local market knowledge with regional coordination.

Their remit spans feasibility assessments, site acquisition, design, deployment, and operational readiness, supporting customers in hyperscale, enterprise, and AI-focused sectors.

Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, Chief Development Officer at atNorth, comments, “We are pleased to welcome such a talented group of development professionals at this crucial time of accelerated growth.

“Their combined expertise ensures we are fully equipped to meet the demands of today’s compute-intensive workloads, whilst delivering projects with the speed, scalability, and quality that our customers expect.”

