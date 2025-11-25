Vertiv launches DC power system for networks in EMEA

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, has introduced the Vertiv PowerDirect 7100 Energy, a hybrid-ready DC power platform designed to support next-generation telecom and edge networks across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The system is engineered to strengthen power stability in environments ranging from robust grid connections to remote or off-grid locations while supporting operators’ wider energy transition strategies.

The PowerDirect 7100 Energy provides up to 52 kW of scalable 48 V DC power and reportedly achieves efficiencies of up to 98%.

Built on Vertiv’s fourth-generation hybrid architecture, it can integrate inputs from grid, generators, and alternative energy sources including solar, wind, or fuel-cell systems.

Intelligent power management for diverse deployments

At the core of the platform are Vertiv solar converters and modular rectifiers, managed by the Vertiv NetSure Control Unit.

This combination enables remote monitoring, advanced load control, and energy scheduling to optimise system performance and extend equipment lifespan.

Dave Wilson, Director of Global Hybrid Solutions at Vertiv, comments, “The world expects energy efficiency and flexibility with the growth of communications such as 5G and edge connectivity.

“The Vertiv PowerDirect 7100 Energy gives operators a single, intelligent platform capable of adapting to any grid condition, delivering reliable power while supporting the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy strategies.”

Built for harsh and space-constrained sites

The system is available in 500 A, 750 A, and 1000 A configurations for telecom and edge data racks.

A front-access layout simplifies installation and servicing, while an operating range of –40°C to +65°C allows for deployment in challenging or remote locations.

The PowerDirect 7100 Energy joins Vertiv’s wider portfolio of Vertiv NetSure systems and hybrid-energy platforms within the company’s power-train architecture.

Paired with Vertiv thermal management, IT management, and lifecycle support services, it seeks to provide operators with a foundation for resilient and efficient digital infrastructure.

