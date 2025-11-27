Pure DC secures approval for Madrid data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a digital infrastructure organisation, has received final planning approval for the first phase of its €400 million Madrid data centre development, including a private substation.

The campus has a planned capacity of 70MW, with Phase 1 comprising a substation and a 30MW facility.

The project is expected to support digital demand across the region and strengthen local energy resilience. More than 400 construction roles will be created, with an emphasis on employing local firms.

Once operational, the site will provide more than 50 permanent technical and support positions and contribute to improvements in nearby power and telecommunications infrastructure.

Work is expected to begin this month, with early activity focused on connecting high-voltage lines from the Iberdrola power substation and constructing the new private substation.

Substation and modular data hall development

The private substation will use environmentally focused gas-insulated switchgear from Siemens. This equipment replaces traditional insulating gases with alternatives that avoid greenhouse gas emissions and toxic by-products.

Pure DC notes that the site will be among the first in Spain to use this type of switchgear.

The company anticipates completing the substation by early 2027, followed by phased construction of modular data halls. These halls will support high-density deployments and can be configured for either air or liquid cooling.

Both cooling approaches use closed-loop systems with zero operational water consumption.

Pedro L. Sanz, Mayor of Meco Municipality, comments, “This licence approval highlights the constructive dialogue and collaboration between Pure DC and our City Council.

“The project not only reinforces our city’s position as a technology hub, but marks a mutual achievement that will boost employment and the digital future of our region.”

Dame Dawn Childs, CEO at Pure Data Centres, notes, “Like many major European cities, Madrid’s demand for digital infrastructure far out-strips the supply coming online.

“Pure DC’s ability to bring on new low-latency, high-quality capacity in such supply constrained locations demonstrates our capability to deliver compelling partnerships for local authorities, potential customers, and our supply chain.”

Pure DC also plans to work with nearby communities, mirroring programmes in place at its other sites.

These include partnerships with schools and universities, training and careers initiatives, community outreach, and collaborations with local organisations on environmental projects.

