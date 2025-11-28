Subzero Engineering opens new Vietnam facility

Author: Joe Peck

Subzero Engineering, a provider of data centre containment systems, has expanded its global operations with a new facility in Ho Chi Minh City, strengthening its position in the Asia-Pacific market and supporting growing regional demand for data centre infrastructure.

The site will act as a central hub for APAC activities, reinforcing the company’s long-term presence in the region and improving proximity to partners and supply chains.

Midge Pan, General Manager, APAC, Subzero Engineering, comments, “This expansion is about more than infrastructure; it’s about proximity to our partners, agility in the supply chain, and speed to market.

“Vietnam offers a unique combination of talent, resilience, and strategic location that enables us to meet APAC’s growing demand for cutting-edge digital infrastructure.”

‘Centre of excellence’ for design and manufacturing

The Ho Chi Minh City facility will serve as a “centre of excellence” supporting global engineering teams. It will accommodate manufacturing, design, and research and development functions, and will produce Subzero’s containment systems, modular enclosures, aisle frames, and airflow management equipment.

Dedicated research and development space will also support the creation of technologies tailored to APAC’s fast-changing data centre market, including approaches aimed at AI, high-density computing, and sustainability.

Shane Kilfoil, President of Subzero Engineering, explains, “This new facility is a strategic cornerstone in Subzero’s global vision, designed to integrate localised innovation with global scale.

“By establishing a centre of excellence in Vietnam, we’re not just expanding our footprint; we’re embedding agility, resilience, and sustainability into the core of our operations.”

The company expects the site to create more than 50 skilled roles across engineering and technical disciplines. Subzero also plans to form partnerships with local universities and technical institutions to support training and internship programmes.

The facility has been developed within a building designed with sustainability features, including on-site solar generation, energy-efficient systems, and low-carbon construction methods.

Subzero says these measures reflect its wider environmental commitments and its focus on reducing operational impact.

With established operations across North America and Europe, the addition of the Vietnam site aims to strengthen the company’s global network. It also allows Subzero to offer more responsive support to regional customers as demand for new data centre capacity increases.

