AECOM appointed to deliver data centre in Spain

Author: Simon Rowley

AECOM, a global infrastructure specialist, today announced it has been selected by Nostrum Data Centers (an affiliate of Nostrum Group) to lead the design and construction management of a new data centre in Badajoz, Spain. With an investment exceeding €1.9 billion, ‘Nostrum Evergreen’ is reportedly one of Spain’s most ambitious digital infrastructures projects, with capacity expected to reach 500 megawatts, supporting the rapid growth of AI across Europe.

The first phase includes the design and construction of data halls and the critical operational infrastructure, with an initial capacity of 150 million watts of electric capacity (MWe). The second phase, which will allow the site to reach 300 MWe, is scheduled to begin in early 2029. The complex’s design will enable scalability up to 500 MWe, making it one of the most ambitious facilities in southern Europe. A ‘next-generation’ campus, Nostrum Evergreen will also integrate advanced cooling systems and intelligent power consumption management.

“This data centre in Badajoz will have a total capacity similar to the combined capacity of all current operational data centres in Spain,” says Gabriel Nebreda, CEO of Nostrum Group. “Furthermore, we have set ourselves a very demanding deadline to start construction of this mega campus next year. Achieving this ambition is only possible through strategic partnerships with leading global players in the data centre sector. We are very pleased to announce this agreement with AECOM, one of the most prestigious engineering firms, who have extensive experience in AI gigafactories worldwide.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Nostrum Group on this project, which will become an international benchmark in data centres,” adds Javier Camy, Managing Director, Spain, AECOM. “At AECOM, we leverage our global capability in highly complex technical projects and our strong position in the sector to apply a transformative approach that ensures a sustainable, forward-thinking solution. This partnership reflects our ability to co-lead initiatives that redefine regions and enhance the global competitiveness of our clients.”

“This is very positive news for the city and for the region as a whole. It represents a decisive opportunity for the development of Badajoz and highlights the dedication and strong commitment to our city, something we deeply value and appreciate,” notes Ignacio Gragera, Mayor of Badajoz.

The project, which expects to obtain its building permit by mid-2026, has already secured electrical capacity, without relying on the future Spanish Electrical Grid Development Plan 2025–2030. In addition, it boasts more than 200,000 square metres of ready-to-build industrial land in one of the region’s most advanced industrial parks. The site aims to position the Extremadura region as an emerging hub in the European data centre ecosystem.

