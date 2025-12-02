OpenNebula, Canonical partner on cloud security

Author: Joe Peck

OpenNebula Systems, a global open-source technology provider, has formed a new partnership with UK developer Canonical to offer Ubuntu Pro as a built-in, security-maintained operating system for hypervisor nodes running OpenNebula.

The collaboration is intended to streamline installation, improve long-term maintenance, and reinforce security and compliance for enterprise cloud environments.

OpenNebula is used for virtualisation, cloud deployment, and multi-cluster Kubernetes management. It integrates with a range of technology partners, including NetApp and Veeam, and is supported by relationships with NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, and Ampere.

These partnerships support its use in high-performance and AI-focused environments.

Beginning with the OpenNebula 7.0 release, Ubuntu Pro becomes an optional operating system for hypervisor nodes.

Canonical’s long-term security maintenance, rapid patch delivery, and established update process are designed to help teams manage production systems where new vulnerabilities emerge frequently.

Integrated security maintenance for hypervisor nodes

With Ubuntu Pro embedded into OpenNebula workflows, users will gain access to extended security support, expedited patching, and coordinated lifecycle updates.

The approach aims to reduce operational risk and maintain compliance across large-scale, distributed environments.

Constantino Vázquez, VP of Engineering Services at OpenNebula Systems, explains, “Our mission is to provide a truly sovereign and secure multi-tenant cloud and edge platform for enterprises and public institutions.

“Partnering with Canonical to integrate Ubuntu Pro into OpenNebula strengthens our customers’ confidence by combining open innovation with long-term stability, security, and compliance.”

Mark Lewis, VP of Application Services at Canonical, adds, “Ubuntu Pro provides the secure foundation that modern cloud and AI infrastructures demand.

“By embedding Ubuntu Pro into OpenNebula, we are providing enterprises [with] a robust and compliance-ready environment from the bare metal to the AI workload – making open source innovation ready for enterprise-grade operations.”