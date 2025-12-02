Macquarie tops out $350M, 47MW AI data centre

Author: Simon Rowley

The New South Wales Treasurer, Hon. Daniel Mookhey MP, today poured the final concrete on Macquarie Data Centres’ newest 47 megawatt (MW) facility, IC3 Super West. The ceremony marks the completion of the building’s external structure and a major milestone toward its scheduled opening in September 2026.

IC3 Super West will be the only data centre to add new AI capacity to Sydney’s north zone in 2026, Macquarie states. With all the end-state power already secured, the facility is being purpose-built to meet the growing demands from hyperscalers, enterprise and neoclouds for GPU and high-performance computing capacity in the Tier 1 hub. The facility is part of Macquarie Data Centres’ 200MW development pipeline adding more AI and cloud capacity to the market.

NSW Treasurer, Hon. Daniel Mookhey MP, says, “Companies like Macquarie Data Centres keep investing, keep expanding, and keep believing that NSW can be a global home for high-tech infrastructure. And it happens because the government has chosen to take planning and investment delivery seriously.

“In the years ahead, thousands of businesses will run smarter because this building exists. Research will accelerate because this building exists. AI capability will expand because this building exists. And NSW will be more competitive – globally competitive – because this building exists.”

Sydney is seeking to cement its position as a leading hub for AI, cloud and digital innovation, supported by new initiatives such as the NSW Government’s new Investment Delivery Authority – which aims to accelerate future technology infrastructure projects like Macquarie Data Centres’ recently announced 150MW planned site.

Macquarie Data Centres Group Executive, David Hirst, comments, “IC3 Super West is the next data centre in our pipeline of sites planned to add circa 200MW of AI and cloud capacity in Sydney. Demand for high-density AI infrastructure is the most significant megatrend we’ve seen in over 25 years in the data centre industry. IC3 Super West, opening in Q3 2026, is purpose-built for the high-density power and liquid cooling demands of new AI technology. Sovereign data centres keep Australia competitive in the global market and are the foundation of our AI future.”

IC3 Super West is the third facility to be built at the leading provider’s 65MW Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in Sydney’s north zone and is designed to support a hybrid mix of air and liquid cooling for direct-to-chip, high-density AI and cloud workloads. Phase 1 of the build is a circa $350 million investment and will deliver the complete core and shell with 6MW IT load fitted out.

For more from Macquarie, click here.