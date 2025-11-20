XYZ Reality, Applied Digital partner on 400MW campus

Author: Joe Peck

XYZ Reality, a provider of augmented reality (AR) and real-time project controls, is supporting high-performance data centre operator Applied Digital’s delivery of an AI factory in Ellendale, North Dakota.

The 400-megawatt (MW) Ellendale AI Factory Campus leverages North Dakota’s cool climate and renewable energy to create a sustainable foundation for advanced computing.

XYZ Reality’s construction delivery platform, supported by its team of site engineers, is helping Applied Digital’s project teams track progress in real time, validate installations, and maintain quality standards throughout the build.

As part of the partnership, XYZ Reality’s site engineers are embedded on-site to provide verified build progress, installation accuracy, and proactive quality assurance aligned with project plans.

Construction of an AI factory

David Mitchell, Founder & CEO of XYZ Reality, comments, “Applied Digital is redefining what’s possible in AI infrastructure and it’s exciting to be part of that journey.

“From day one, our teams have clicked through a shared drive to push boundaries and use technology differently. Together, we’re proving that transparency, precision, and data-led delivery can transform how these massive projects come to life.”

Waleed Zafar, CRO at XYZ Reality, adds, “Working alongside Tier 1 developers like Applied Digital, we’re demonstrating the true impact of data-led construction.

“Our platform gives project teams complete visibility and confidence from the ground up – driving precision, accountability, and measurable performance improvements across delivery.

“Having already been deployed on more than 2.5GW of data centres, we’re proud to be setting a new standard for how mission-critical infrastructure is built.”

