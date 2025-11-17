BAC releases upgraded immersion cooling tanks

Author: Joe Peck

Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC), a provider of data centre cooling equipment, has introduced an updated immersion cooling tank for high-performance data centres, incorporating its CorTex technology to improve reliability, efficiency, and support for high-density computing environments.

The company says the latest tank has been engineered to provide consistent performance with minimal maintenance, noting its sealed design has no penetrations below the fluid level, helping maintain fluid integrity and reduce leakage risks.

Dual pumps are included for redundancy and the filter-free configuration removes the need for routine filter replacement.

Design improvements for reliability and ease of operation

The tanks are available in four sizes – 16RU, 32RU, 38RU, and 48RU – allowing operators to accommodate a range of immersion-ready servers. Air-cooled servers can also be adapted for immersion use.

Each unit supports server widths of 19 and 21 inches (~48 cm and ~53 cm) and depths up to 1,200 mm, enabling higher rack densities within a smaller footprint than traditional air-cooled systems.

BAC states that the design can support power usage effectiveness levels of up to 1.05, depending on the wider installation.

The system uses dielectric fluid to transfer heat from servers to the internal heat exchanger, while external circuits can run on water or water-glycol mixtures.

Cable entry points, the lid, and heat-exchanger connections are fluid-tight to help prevent contamination.

The immersion tank forms the indoor component of BAC’s Cobalt system, which combines indoor and outdoor cooling technologies for high-density computing.

The system can be paired with BAC’s evaporative, hybrid, adiabatic, or dry outdoor equipment to create a complete cooling configuration for data centres managing higher-powered servers and AI-driven workloads.

