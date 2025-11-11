Vertiv to supply Digital Realty’s new Italy campus

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, today announced it will supply infrastructure for ROM1, Digital Realty’s first data centre in Italy and which has a planned capacity exceeding 3 MW.

The agreement extends the suite of Vertiv systems and existing technology implementations with Digital Realty across European locations, including Paris, Madrid, and Amsterdam.

The ROM1 facility will feature advanced cooling and power infrastructure designed specifically for high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

The technology implementation includes free-cooling systems that leverage Rome’s climate conditions and energy-efficient power management systems designed to support high-density workloads.

The ROM1 project

The project will be implemented in phases, with the facility planned to begin operations in 2027.

ROM1 will serve as a carrier-neutral facility optimised for AI and machine learning workloads. Its strategic location aims to establish Rome as a key digital hub, connecting to major Mediterranean cities through fibre networks and submarine cables.

Expansion plans also include connectivity in Barcelona, launching in early 2026.

The new facility will support the company’s growth in the Mediterranean, complementing its existing data centres in Marseille, Athens, and Crete.

Alessandro Talotta, Managing Director, Italy at Digital Realty, says, “Rome is emerging as a crucial gateway for digital infrastructure between Europe and the Mediterranean.

“The cutting-edge technologies selected for ROM1 will help establish it as a strategic AI hub, setting new benchmarks for energy efficiency and performance in high-performance computing.”

Karsten Winther, President for EMEA at Vertiv, adds, “The growing adoption of AI applications is driving the need for more sophisticated data centre infrastructure.

“Our cooling and power solutions are built on decades of experience in supporting the most demanding applications and are designed for projected scalability while helping customers meet their efficiency objectives.”

Technical details of ROM1 include AI-ready cooling systems that, Vertiv says, adapt to varying workload demands, as well as high-efficiency power distribution designed for intensive computing.

The facility incorporates smart environmental controls that respond to real-time conditions and are integrated with alternative energy sources.

The two companies say these technological choices reflect their joint focus on supporting advanced computing needs while minimising energy consumption and environmental impact.

