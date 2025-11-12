Capacity Europe 2025 notes record attendance

Author: Joe Peck

The 24th edition of Capacity Europe, an event for global digital infrastructure and connectivity, wrapped up last week after three packed days and record-breaking attendance, cementing its status as a major event for the global connectivity ecosystem.

Hosted by provider of digital infrastructure events techoraco at the InterContinental London – The O2, the event brought together over 3,600 senior leaders from more than 100 countries, marking the largest turnout in its history.

Discussions around a changing landscape

This year’s event showcased the industry’s rapid transformation, fuelled by advances in AI and the expansion of data infrastructure, reshaping the telecommunications and digital infrastructure landscape.

With a focus on innovation, investment, and next-generation network strategy, Capacity Europe 2025 placed a spotlight firmly on the evolving digital ecosystem.

Opening the show was the keynote panel ‘Disrupt to Lead: The New Telco Mindset’. The session explored how next-generation infrastructure is reshaping the telecom industry and driving operators toward new business models.

Panellists examined the evolution from traditional carriers to “techcos”, blending infrastructure with value-added services and platform-based offerings that deliver on-demand, flexible experiences for enterprise customers.

Moderated by Silvia Peneva, Managing Director of GLF & ITW at techoraco, the panel featured industry figures including Annette Murphy (CCO, Colt Technology Services), Enrico Bagnasco (CEO, Sparkle), Dimitrios Rizoulis (SVP Global Connectivity, T Wholesale), Fánan Henriques (Director of Product & International Business, Vodafone Business), Valerie Cussac (CEO, Orange Wholesale International), and Mohammed Al-Abbadi (Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, STC).

“Capacity Europe 2025 has been our most impactful year yet,” notes Liss Boot-Handford, Product Director at Capacity Media, techoraco. “The energy, collaboration, and level of deal-making we’ve seen this year demonstrates how vital this event is to the industry’s future.”

Key milestones

• More than 3,600 senior leaders from over 100 countries

• Upwards of 80 keynote sessions and panels

• Over 250 exhibitors and sponsors

• Record number of partnership deals signed on site

Across its keynote sessions and panel discussions, the event delivered insights from leaders across telecoms, cloud, edge, investment, and AI infrastructure.

Highlights included explorations of the global dynamics redefining connectivity and the race to expand digital capacity to meet AI-driven demand.

As Capacity Europe looks ahead to its milestone 25th anniversary in 2026, this year’s success sets the stage for another chapter in the evolution of global digital connectivity.

The 2026 edition will return to the InterContinental London – The O2, from 13-16 October 2026.

