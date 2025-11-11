VAST Data, CoreWeave agree $1.17 billion partnership

Author: Joe Peck

VAST Data, an AI operating system company, has announced a $1.17 billion (£889.8 million) commercial agreement with CoreWeave, a US provider of GPU-based cloud computing infrastructure for AI workloads, to extend their existing partnership in AI data infrastructure.

The deal formalises CoreWeave’s use of the VAST Data Operating System (AI OS) as a key element of its data management platform.

Expanding collaboration on large-scale data operations

CoreWeave’s infrastructure, which uses the VAST AI OS, is designed to provide rapid access to large datasets and support intensive AI workloads. Its modular architecture allows deployment across multiple data centres, maintaining performance and reliability across distributed environments.

As part of the agreement, VAST and CoreWeave will collaborate on new data services intended to improve efficiency in data pipelines and model development.

The partnership aims to enhance operational consistency and reduce complexity for enterprise users developing or training AI models at scale.

“At VAST, we are building the data foundation for the most ambitious AI initiatives in the world,” claims Renen Hallak, founder and CEO of VAST Data. “Our deep integration with CoreWeave is the result of a long-term commitment to working side by side at both the business and technical level.

“By aligning our roadmaps, we are delivering an AI platform that organisations cannot find anywhere else in the market.”

“The VAST AI Operating System underpins key aspects of how we design and deliver our AI cloud,” adds Brian Venturo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of CoreWeave.

“This partnership enables us to deliver AI infrastructure that is the most performant, scalable, and cost-efficient in the market, while reinforcing the trust and reliability of a data platform that our customers depend on for their most demanding workloads.”

Supporting next-generation AI and compute systems

Both companies say this agreement reflects their joint focus on developing infrastructure that can manage large-scale data processing and continuous AI training.

By integrating VAST’s data management systems with CoreWeave’s GPU-based infrastructure, the partnership aims to support use cases such as real-time inference and industrial-scale model training.

For more from VAST Data, click here.