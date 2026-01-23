STULZ updates CyberRack Active Rear Door cooling

Author: Joe Peck

STULZ, a manufacturer of mission-critical air conditioning technology, has launched an updated version of its CyberRack Active Rear Door, aimed at high-density data centre cooling applications where space is limited and heat loads are increasing.

The rear-mounted heat exchanger is designed to capture heat directly at rack level, using electronically commutated fans to remove heat at the point of generation. The updated unit is intended for use in both air-cooled and liquid-cooled data centre environments.

Integrated sensors monitor return and supply air temperatures within the rack. Cooling output is then adjusted automatically in line with server heat load, aiming to maintain consistent thermal performance as workloads fluctuate.

Designed for high-density and retrofit environments

Valeria Mercante, Product Manager at STULZ, explains, “The tremendous growth of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence has driven server power densities higher than ever, creating significant heat challenges.

“With data centre space often at a premium, the CyberRack Active Rear Door is precision engineered to deliver maximum cooling capacity in a footprint depth of just 274mm.

“Delivering up to 49kW chilled water cooling with large heat exchanger surfaces and EC fans, it also supports higher water temperatures and can extend free cooling hours. This helps reduce overall energy consumption and operating costs.”

The compact footprint means the unit can be installed without rack repositioning, making it suitable for retrofit projects and sites with limited floorspace.

Custom adaptor frames are available to support a range of rack sizes and deployment models, including standalone use, supplemental precision air conditioning, and hybrid configurations alongside direct-to-chip liquid cooling.

For maintenance, the system includes a two-step door opening of more than 90°, providing access to fans and coils. Hot-swappable axial fans with plug connectors are also designed to simplify servicing and reduce downtime.

Differential pressure control adjusts fan speed in line with server airflow requirements, while low noise operation is also specified.

The CyberRack Active Rear Door includes the STULZ E² intelligent control system, featuring a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface. The controller supports functions such as redundancy management, cross-unit parallel operation, standby mode with emergency operation, and integration with building management systems.

Valeria continues, “The updated CyberRack Active Rear Door embodies our commitment to providing air conditioning solutions that combine cutting edge technology with intelligent design, user friendliness, energy efficiency, flexibility, and reliability.

“In environments where space is tight, heat loads are high, or there’s no raised floor, these advanced units can deliver highly efficient cooling, regardless of the server load.”

For more from STULZ, click here.