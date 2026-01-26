FTTH Council Europe welcomes the DNA

Author: Joe Peck

The FTTH Council Europe, a European industry association promoting fibre-optic broadband deployment across Europe, has said it welcomes the Digital Networks Act, as put forward by the European Commission.

The mission of the FTTH Council Europe is to see the widespread availability and use of FTTH (Fibre to the Home) in Europe as quickly as possible. It therefore maintains that it is important to ensure that the regulatory framework incentivises investment and fosters effective competition, adding that that these two objectives must remain at the core of any access policy.

The FTTH Council Europe positively welcomes the proposal for the switch-off of copper networks. The process, it claims, strikes the right balance between the need to incentivise the take-up of future-proof networks, the necessity to consider national specificities, and avoiding unintended consequences for consumers.

The association says it is convinced that copper switch-off is an important driver for investments and that it will positively contribute to the competitiveness of the EU, supporting the digital transition and the enhancement of the Single Market. Therefore, it invites the co-legislators to support the European Commission approach on this topic.

The FTTH Council Europe further considers that the current regulatory framework has delivered positive outcomes. It believes maintaining the SMP process in the proposed DNA is central to preserving competition and demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to a stable and predictable regulatory environment, something critical to supporting investors and enabling the continued development of sustainable competition.

The Council also notes the proposed harmonised access products but believes that any remedies should start by being tailored to the specific realities of national and market contexts, which can vary significantly between countries and market segments. National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs), it propounds, are best positioned to define, where necessary, appropriate SMP obligations that reflect the unique characteristics of their markets.

The FTTH Council Europe also acknowledges the provisions on security and resilience in the DNA that recognise the critical importance of communications infrastructure. However, the body invites the co-legislators to make clear that any obligation that may arise should be adequately supported by national and European resources in the next MFF and not create excessive burdens for a sector that is investing heavily in the achievement of the Digital Decade targets.

There are other aspects that need refinement, according to the FTTH Council Europe, and there are certain issues where it believes a different approach should be taken, not least regarding the availability of licence-free spectrum for RLAN. The FTTH Council Europe says it looks forward to working constructively with co-legislators to share its insights and experience in refining this proposal.