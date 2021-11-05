Riello UPS expands its super-efficient NextEnergy (NXE) series with a new 800 kVA model.

The NXE 800 is designed to protect larger data centres, including hyperscale or colocation facilities, and can power parallel installations up to a massive 6.4 MVA.

It joins the already popular 250-300-400-500-600 kVA NextEnergy models and is manufactured using the same sophisticated transformer-free technologies that deliver unity power (kW = kVA) and TÜV-certified operational efficiency up to 97% in double-conversion online UPS mode.

With front to top ventilation and full front access for maintenance eliminating the need for rear clearance, NextEnergy offers data centre operators the broadest range of installation options (i.e. against the wall, side-to-side, back-to-back). It also works with or without a neutral connection, reducing distribution costs for facilities that don’t require a neutral line.

As with the rest of the NextEnergy range, the new NXE 800 incorporates a host of energy saving features that help to minimise power consumption and reduce running costs.

These include an operating mode called Active ECO, which ensures enhanced efficiency of 98.5% by powering the load using the bypass line whilst still filtering harmonics on the mains without requiring any power factor correction.

In addition, there’s an Efficiency Control System that optimises power consumption at low loads in parallel installations. It automatically places some UPSs into standby and shares the workload amongst the rest, ensuring the system runs at the highest possible efficiency.

Leo Craig, Managing Director of Riello UPS, comments: “With this addition of the NXE 800, the NextEnergy range caters for data centres of all sizes, from smaller server rooms right the way through to hyperscale or colocation facilities.”

The NextEnergy series is also compatible with lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors as alternative energy storage options. In addition, it offers a choice of three peak shaving options: static (pre-programmed at commissioning stage); remote controlled (by the user/operator); and dynamic (adjusts in real-time according to site conditions).

Featuring a large 7-inch colour LCD touchscreen display panel for advanced communications, the NXE range easily integrates with all the main DCIM and remote monitoring software.