Green Cubes Technology (Green Cubes) has announced its Guardian family of Lithium-ion Battery Backup Units. The Guardian family of batteries are targeted at rack mount installations in the telecom and data centre industries.

Telecom and data centre industries are required to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to support mission critical functions. These applications require battery backup solutions that are reliable, safe and cost effective. Traditionally, when an AC grid fails, these applications rely on a centralised Uninterruptible Power Sources (UPS) that utilises large, heavy lead-acid batteries as the power source. The Guardian family of Lithium-ion batteries from Green Cubes will support these same applications at a fraction of the weight, size and total cost of ownership.

“Telecom service providers and data centre operators supporting mission critical IT infrastructure demand batteries that perform reliably when grid power fails,” says Jeffrey VanZwol, Chief Marketing Officer of Green Cubes. “The Guardian Lithium-ion batteries provide exceptional cycle and calendar life, simplify installation, eliminate the need for maintenance, and lower the total cost ownership of a typical battery backup installation.”

The Guardian family consists of three sizes, ranging from 2 Rack Unit (RU) to 4 RU heights, fit in both 19” or 23” cabinets and support capacity ranges from 105 Ahr to 175 Ahr. The Guardian batteries provide a nominal 48 Volts output and will both charge and discharge up to 100 Amps. Each Guardian battery also contains an integrated Battery Management System (BMS), charging electronics, and proprietary Energy Balancing Technology (EBT) that enables active current control, load sharing and State of Charge balancing across connected units. All Guardian batteries have active thermal management and feature either Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistries to accommodate multiple telecom and data centre applications.