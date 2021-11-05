Crusoe Energy has unveiled its Data Centre Services offering – a new product within its scalable, clean and low-cost cloud compute infrastructure. Digital Flare Mitigation, the technology at the heart of these services, combines the data centre solution’s robust connectivity, security and reliability with environmentally optimised electrical power from otherwise stranded energy sources. Crusoe’s Data Centre Services match the networking and operational capabilities of core data centres while empowering organisations to meet their environmental mandates by dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As the global reliance on data increases, the number of data centers worldwide is growing in parallel. These facilities, while vital to the digital economy, represent huge contributions to worldwide power usage and greenhouse gas emissions. Data centers’ global share of electricity consumption is approximately 3%. This number will likely continue to rise, driven by dramatic increases in required computational power for high-performance applications across artificial intelligence, machine learning, graphical rendering, computational biology and more.

Crusoe’s Data Centre Services position customers for unmatched environmental benefits without sacrificing the power of modern data centers. The company’s disruptive Digital Flare Mitigation technology derives power from a traditionally stranded resource: natural gas produced as a byproduct from the oil industry that is otherwise burned off by flaring.

Crusoe captures stranded waste gas resources, converting them into electricity to reduce methane emissions by approximately 98% and CO2-equivalent emissions by 63% compared to continued flaring. Notably, this technology achieves environmental and emissions results that dramatically outperform even solar and wind power. Tenants enjoy about six times greater reduction in CO2-equivalent emissions due to the continuous nature of flaring and the ability to reduce methane emissions, which are more than 80 times more potent than CO2 as a greenhouse gas. Alongside these green advantages and carbon credit opportunities for customers, Crusoe’s Data Centre Services provide the security, reliability, connectivity and business continuity that today’s IT depends upon.

Crusoe’s modular steel structures provide a secure, highly controlled environment, complete with security access controls, dust-proof vestibules, redundant HVAC cooling and fire suppression systems. Power is delivered at flat monthly rates. Standard rack power density is available from 12.5kW to 25kW per rack, or 250kW per module, and is scalable up to multiple megawatts with more upon request. A high-availability, dual-feed power design with an uninterruptible power supply delivers additional peace of mind.