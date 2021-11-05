Asia-Pacific hyperscale data centre specialist, AirTrunk has announced plans to build a new Western Sydney data centre, named AirTrunk SYD3 (SYD3). The hyperscale data centre will be the largest single campus in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China) at 320+ megawatts (MW) of capacity.

SYD3, AirTrunk’s third Sydney data centre, joins SYD1 (130+ MW) in Western Sydney and SYD2 (110+ MW) in the city’s north. The ‘AirTrunk Western Sydney Region’ expands to 450+ MW with the SYD1 and SYD3 connected campuses allowing new and existing customers to grow seamlessly within the strategic cloud availability zone.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AirTrunk, Robin Khuda, says: “It’s an exciting day as we circle back to Western Sydney where it all began for AirTrunk when we launched our flagship SYD1 data centre in late 2017. With SYD1 nearing full capacity, SYD3’s location less than one kilometre away, will help our major technology customers scale with ease and creates synergies and efficiencies between the connected campuses.”

SYD3 will include nine phases set across 8.3 hectares (20.5 acres) delivering 320+ MW of IT load and will be powered by a 132KV onsite substation. Like AirTrunk’s other data centres, SYD3 is designed to an industry-low power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15 and will utilise approximately 80% less water than a traditional data centre. It will feature a range of innovations during design, construction, and operation to deliver efficiencies and minimise carbon impact for customers and communities.

The data centre will bring a new multi-billion-dollar investment into the State of New South Wales (NSW) and will create hundreds of new jobs in Western Sydney during both the construction and operational phases.

SYD3 brings AirTrunk’s Asia-Pacific platform to a total of seven hyperscale data centres (including four in Australia) with a total capacity of more than a gigawatt (GW), providing a connected, secure, efficient, and sustainable home for the cloud across the region.