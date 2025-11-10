ABB, VoltaGrid to strengthen power stability for AI expansion

Author: Joe Peck

ABB, a multinational corporation specialising in industrial automation and electrification products, has secured three new orders from VoltaGrid, a Texas-based microgrid power generation company, to provide grid stabilisation technology supporting data centres across the United States.

The projects will supply stable and reliable electricity to facilities currently under construction for AI infrastructure. The contracts were booked during the first three quarters of 2025; financial details were not disclosed.

Strengthening grid resilience for AI-driven demand

To meet the growing power needs of data centres, ABB will deliver a package of 27 synchronous condensers with flywheels and prefabricated eHouse units. These include power control, automation, and excitation systems integrated into the synchronous condenser panels.

The units deliver instantaneous inertia, support short-circuit faults, and regulate network voltage by supplying or absorbing reactive power, helping maintain grid stability as electricity demand increases.

VoltaGrid will provide its natural-gas-fuelled power systems, designed for rapid deployment and to meet the specific power requirements of hyperscale data centres.

Project delivery will begin in December 2025, with the first systems expected to be operational by April 2026.

Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid, claims, “ABB’s synchronous condensers are vital for meeting the energy demands of next-generation technologies like AI data centres, thanks to their proven ability to ensure grid stability and enhance overall power system resilience.

“Partnering with ABB allows us to accelerate project execution and meet the growing performance demands of AI operations.”

Supporting the evolving data centre power ecosystem

According to recent estimates, data centres accounted for around 1.5% of global electricity consumption in 2024, with the United States responsible for 45% of that total.

By 2030, US data centre power use is projected to represent almost half of the country’s total growth in electricity demand. Analysts predict that, by the same year, the US will consume more electricity for data processing than for manufacturing energy-intensive materials such as aluminium, steel, cement, and chemicals.

As global demand for AI and cloud computing accelerates, ABB says it continues to provide electrification, automation, and digital technologies to “ensure secure and efficient energy systems for data centre operators.”

Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB’s Energy Industries division, says, “ABB is proud to partner with VoltaGrid and support the evolving energy ecosystem in the US.

“Data centres have become critical national infrastructure and maintaining grid stability has moved from being optional to essential. Reliable, efficient power generation is key to enabling their continued growth.”

Kristina Carlquist, Head of the Synchronous Condenser Product Line at ABB’s Motion High Power division, adds, “Although synchronous condensers resemble large motors or generators, their real strength lies in grid support.

“As data centres expand, these machines are becoming increasingly important for providing inertia and short-circuit strength. For VoltaGrid, they will help ensure stable and resilient microgrid operation.”

For more from ABB, click here.