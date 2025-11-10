Equinix to build new $22m data centre in Lagos, Nigeria

Author: Joe Peck

Digital infrastructure company Equinix today announced its intention to open its latest high performance data centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

The $22 million (£16.7 million) investment in LG3 marks the first phase of an ambitious investment plan of around $100 million (£75.9 million) aimed at transforming Africa’s digital landscape over the next two years.

Set to open in Q1 2026, the site will deliver new infrastructure to Nigeria, empowering local businesses to scale while aiming to draw international companies to the country in this strategically positioned hub for global connectivity.

The addition of the new LG3 data centre in Nigeria also brings the incorporation of Network-as-a-Service platform Equinix Fabric into the metro, enabling businesses to connect their physical and virtual infrastructure to other Equinix locations all around the world.

Bridging Africa’s digital divide

Wole Abu, Managing Director for West Africa at Equinix, comments, “LG3 marks a significant milestone in Equinix’s long-term commitment to bridging Africa’s digital divide.

“As Lagos emerges at the crossroads of talent, innovation, and global connectivity, this facility is accelerating access to technologies like cloud, AI, and the next wave of startups.”

Olawale Owoeye, Managing Director at Cedarview, adds, “Equinix’s Lagos data centre will provide us with the robust and resilient platform our customers demand to expand our digital footprint.

“The unparalleled reliability and access to a global ecosystem empower us to deliver high performance solutions to our customers, and the new LG3 data centre in Lagos is [a] key step in ensuring we remain at the forefront of businesses connecting Africa.”

Nigeria is the second-largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa. Lagos, in particular, is at the epicentre of Africa’s digital transformation, recognised as the only African city in the Global Top 100 Startup Ecosystems.

Expansion opportunities

Commenting on the opportunity for Equinix in Africa, Aslıhan Güreşcier, Vice President, EMEA Growth & Emerging Markets at Equinix, says, “Africa’s digital transformation is accelerating, driven by a young population, rising internet access, and increasing demand for secure data infrastructure.

“With the opening of our newest data centre in Lagos, Equinix is proud to invest in this dynamic region, supporting our customers’ growth with world-class data centres that power everything from banking and education to emergency services and commerce.”

Since entering the African market in 2022, Equinix has expanded its presence in key African markets including, Nigeria, Ghana, and Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire). Last year, the company also opened its first data centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

With a footprint spanning over 270 data centres worldwide, Equinix says it is continuing to bring its global expertise and infrastructure to the region, including harnessing Nigeria’s strategic position as an international hub for global subsea cable connections, linking Africa with Europe, Asia, and beyond.

