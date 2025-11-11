Report: Scotland emerging as key DC growth market

Author: Joe Peck

According to new analysis by Lichfields, Scotland’s combination of renewable energy, available land, and skilled talent is creating strong interest among developers assessing new large-scale data centre projects.

The study by the UK planning and development consultancy highlights how the UK’s data centre industry currently contributes around £4.7 billion to the economy each year, with forecasts suggesting a further £44 billion could be added by 2035 through construction and operation.

Scotland is well placed to capture a significant share of that growth, producing 113% of its electricity consumption from renewables in 2022 and exporting surplus clean power to the grid.

Primed for large-scale projects

Lichfields’ analysis references a previous site-shortlisting exercise led by Scottish Futures Trust, Crown Estate Scotland, and Scottish Enterprise, which identified a range of potential locations including Aberdeen, Dundee, Fife, and parts of the Highlands, with the right combination of renewable capacity, land availability, and technical expertise.

However, most large-scale schemes remain concentrated in southern England, reflecting differences in planning support and grid capacity.

Dan Evans, Associate Director at Lichfields, says, “For developers, Scotland offers something few regions or countries can match: abundant low-carbon energy, space for expansion, and a strong engineering base.

“The combination of renewable generation, cool climate, and established technical skills creates ideal conditions for sustainable data centre operations.

“Across the UK, we’re seeing growing demand from investors and operators looking for sites that balance performance, cost, and environmental responsibility. Scotland’s renewable strength and land availability tick those boxes, but delivery confidence remains key.

“Developers need clarity on where projects will be supported and how long approvals will take. A consistent national position, backed by local planning frameworks, would make a real difference in turning interest into investment.”

What is needed

The analysis points to several practical measures to help maintain momentum, including allocating land for data centre development in new Local Development Plans, using Masterplan Consent Areas to simplify consents for complex or multi-use sites, and encouraging early coordination between planning authorities, developers, and energy providers.

It highlights the £3.9 billion regeneration of the former Ravenscraig steelworks in North Lanarkshire as evidence of growing confidence in Scotland’s potential.

The project, which includes one of the UK’s largest AI-ready data centres, will support around 2,000 long-term jobs and deliver a £1.2 billion construction boost, contributing an estimated 0.4% to Scotland’s GDP each year once operational.

Dan continues, “Scotland has an opportunity to position itself as a genuine alternative to traditional UK data centre clusters. By combining its renewable capacity with a more agile planning approach, it can attract long-term global investment, create skilled employment, and strengthen its reputation for sustainable growth.

“Developers are ready to commit where policy, infrastructure, and delivery are properly coordinated. With the right signals from government and local authorities, Scotland could move from potential to performance very quickly.”