Panduit has extended the fibre capabilities of OneMode, its 1U rack mounted device that offers a passive media converter to leverage legacy multimode fibre backbone (100Mbps – 1Gbps) and significantly increases bandwidth to 10Gbps, 50Gbps and up to 100Gbps across already installed fibre infrastructure. OneMode extends data reach out to 800m and up to 5000m using a second OneMode device. The technology offers an inexpensive, and quick to deploy, solution to upgrading campus networks.

OneMode has been developed in partnership with Cailabs. Panduit has the global rights to integrate Cailabs technology within the innovative OneMode product portfolio. This far-reaching agreement includes exclusive use of the technology for the education market.

Utilising the Cailabs technology, OneMode shapes the laser light to become the dominant fundamental mode and the cable behaves as if it is single mode fibre. This eliminates modal and chromatic dispersion, providing the capability for 100 data speeds and the extended cable runs. Panduit has demonstrated the capability of 100Gbps up to 500m on multimode fibre, with zero signal degradation.

OneMode offers multiple benefits to markets such as education, healthcare, enterprise, industrial and other campus-based markets due to the capability to use installed cabling rather than rip and replace and trench work to replace old cable with new fibre infrastructure.

Global shortage of fibre optic cables, especially in Europe, Asia and China, has led to delays and price increases to almost double in 16-months. As technology demands across campus infrastructure expands to support more connected devices, running more cloud services, the bandwidth limitations of multimode fibre installations become the barriers to efficiency and new technology uptake.

Panduit’s OneMode devices can be installed in half the time that rip and replace requires. The device is simply to install, with access to the telecom closet, and creates no disruption to the network regardless to the topology during deployment. This technology provides a flexible and affordable solution to reduce the investment in upgrading multimode cabling infrastructure. OneMode can support the evolution in network traffic, without long, complex, and expensive new cable deployment.