Data centres are the most critical of critical environments…as such, the approach, ideas, technology products, services and solutions deployed in creating and maintaining these facilities are at the forefront of the engineering solutions needed when creating any critical facility/environment, where continuity of service is a must.

This year's DataCentres Ireland Conference & Exhibition is the largest in the events history with more speakers, more exhibitors, and more solutions on display.

The Conference

This year, the conference features over 80 industry leaders and experts in their field discussing both strategic and practical issues affecting the sector and the challenges of the day. Themes addressed include:

Power and standby generation

Diesel vs gas vs biofuel vs hydrogen

Cooling and HVAC solutions

Continuity of supply, demand response, microgrids and grid flexibility

Decarbonisation and sustainability

Recruitment challenges and staff retention

The Exhibition

Featuring over 120 exhibitors, the exhibition is your opportunity to see the latest products and services for the sector, whilst giving you the chance to network and discuss your challenges and source solutions that can assist you.

New for 2022 – CPD Accredited Workshops

In conjunction with some of the exhibitors, the organisers say they are pleased to offer a CPD Accredited programme of workshops, discussing fire damping, security, ark flashover, etc.

