Teleste and VodafoneZiggo roll out DOCSIS 4.0 broadband

Author: Joe Peck

Teleste, a Finnish technology company that provides broadband, security, and information technology, has announced an agreement to supply its 1.8 GHz broadband technology to VodafoneZiggo, a cable broadband operator in the Netherlands, enabling the spectrum capability required for DOCSIS 4.0.

Teleste will supply 1.8 GHz intelligent amplifiers, multitaps, and telemetry solutions to VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide network upgrade. The first phase of deliveries has proceeded successfully in 2025, kicking off a multi-year collaboration aimed at transforming the region’s broadband landscape.

With an area in central Amsterdam already upgraded, this roll out represents Europe’s first major deployment of a 1.8 GHz network in preparation for DOCSIS 4.0.

“This partnership marks an important next step in our renewed strategy focused on improving the customer experience, delivering fast and reliable internet across the Netherlands, and making targeted investments in our network and core activities. We continue to develop to ensure our customers enjoy stable WiFi throughout their homes and simplified internet services,” comments Thomas Helbo, Chief Technology Officer at VodafoneZiggo.

Teleste asserts that with its 1.8 GHz amplifiers, VodafoneZiggo can identify and resolve network issues in real time, minimising service interruptions and “ensuring customers enjoy consistent, high-quality internet.”

“VodafoneZiggo’s investment in DOCSIS 4.0 technology, with its 10G promise, exemplifies how cable infrastructure will remain competitive for the next 10+ years. This agreement demonstrates our leadership in 1.8 GHz broadband technology and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market,” claims Ulf Andersson, Head of Teleste’s Broadband Networks business.

“We look forward to working closely with VodafoneZiggo to upgrade their network infrastructure and deliver superior connectivity experiences to subscribers.”

The partnership, according to the companies, marks a milestone in the rollout of 1.8 GHz broadband technology across Europe, and this collaboration “will pave the way for other operators in the region to adopt next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 solutions.”