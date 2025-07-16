W Denis launches insurance offering for data centres

Author: Joe Peck

W Denis, a UK-based, independent insurance broker, has launched a new specialist division focused exclusively on insuring data centres and their integrated power generation infrastructure.

W Denis’ new division is unique in the insurance market by offering dedicated cover not only for the data centre buildings, plant, and technology, but also for the electricity generation assets, such as traditional CHP through to modern clean/green tech power, solar, wind, and hybrid systems, which provide resilience and independence from grid failures.

Capacity in the billions (£/€/$) is available through either direct insurance or facultative reinsurance structures, arranged with global insurers and reinsurers. This enables support for single-site, multi-site, and portfolio programmes across diverse geographies.

The offering includes a range of risk and insurance solutions for all phases of a data centre’s lifecycle:

• Construction all risks (CAR), including delay in start-up

• Operational property damage and machinery breakdown

• Business interruption, including utility failure triggers

• On-site power generation asset insurance

• Third-party legal liabilities

• Legal indemnities (e.g. planning, easements)

• Cyber, data breach, and E&O exposures

• Specialist claims support and advocacy

In addition to insurance placement, W Denis says it provides clients with risk management consultation during pre-design, construction, and operational stages. This includes engineering risk reviews, loss prevention advice, and support with resilience planning.

Mark Dutton, Chief Commercial Officer at W Denis, comments, “Data centres are among the most critical and energy-intensive assets in the modern economy. Our new division recognises that effective insurance must cover both the data and the power that keeps it alive. Our clients benefit from deep technical expertise, strong capacity, and joined-up coverage from build to operation.”