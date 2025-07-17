Vawlt 3.2 ‘supercloud’ storage platform launches

Author: Joe Peck

Portuguese cloud storage platform Vawlt Technologies has just unveiled Vawlt 3.2, the newest release of its ‘supercloud’ data storage platform.

The update introduces live, “zero-downtime” cloud switching, expands native coverage to three additional European clouds, brings full MinIO-powered private-cloud integration, and delivers engine optimisations that reportedly cut resource consumption while boosting throughput by up to 40× on high-demand workloads.

New features in Vawlt 3.2 include:

● Switching clouds with “no downtime” – There’s the ability to replace underlying clouds on an active Vawlt volume, with data migrating in the background while applications keep running.

● Three new EU clouds – Native support for IONOS Cloud, Scaleway, and Impossible Cloud lets organisations build fully EU-resident or mixed-region Supercloud volumes.

● MinIO private-cloud integration – On-prem or partner-hosted MinIO clusters now appear in the Vawlt console alongside public clouds for unified policy and data-plane control.

● Performance and efficiency boost – The re-engineered storage engine, according to the company, “slashes CPU/RAM needs and delivers up to 40x faster bulk-data transfers on selected workloads.”

This release marks a step in Vawlt’s mission to keep data ownership with the organisations that create it. Cloud switching seeks to dissolve vendor lock-in, an expanded roster of EU providers to anchor data inside chosen jurisdictions, and private-cloud onboarding to extend sovereignty to infrastructure businesses already own.

As the EU Data Act’s portability requirements come into force on 12 September 2025, Vawlt 3.2 – the company claims – “equips enterprises to meet the letter of the law while granting operational independence to navigate supply-chain risk [and] shifting regulations.”

Ricardo Mendes, CEO & Co-Founder, Vawlt, comments, “True digital freedom is the ability to be independent of cloud providers — including the right to pick the right cloud, or clouds, at any point in time, without fear of downtime, lock-in, or bill shock. Vawlt 3.2 turns that vision into a push-button reality. Whether you’re preparing for the EU Data Act’s portability rules or safeguarding your business against supply-chain risk, you’re now fully in control of where your data lives and how fast it moves.”