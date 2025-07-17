AFL launches modular optical fibre platform, DENALI

Author: Joe Peck

AFL, a manufacturer of fibre optic cables, connectivity, and equipment, today introduced DENALI, a modular optical fibre platform that is specifically designed for high-growth GPU environments with minimal infrastructure upgrades.

The DENALI platform hopes to position the “facilities of tomorrow” to scale with the increasing complexity and volume of hyperscale and AI workloads.

With its modular design, the DENALI platform is intended to adapt as networks grow, featuring advanced rack-mount hardware, cassettes, and pre-terminated customisable assemblies. The platform delivers up to 288 LC duplex ports (576 fibres) in 4RU of rack space and supports speeds from 10GB to 800GB.

“The market is undergoing a major shift, where AI-driven densification is transforming how data centres approach fibre deployment,” says Marc Bolick, President of Product Solutions at AFL.

“The DENALI platform was developed in response to this shift of handling faster scaling, reduced downtime, and solid reliability that AI workloads actually need.”

Features of the DENALI platform

The platform seeks to “accelerate AI cluster expansions, reduce time-to-market, and drive faster time-to-revenue with stronger ROI on infrastructure builds.”

• Simplified deployment process — The platform’s design reduces the number of components required for installation, streamlining inventory management and reducing potential points of failure.

• System integration — DENALI is designed for integration with existing infrastructure, aiming to minimise disruption during upgrades and expansions.

• Enhanced fibre management — The platform’s cable management systems hope to reduce maintenance requirements and improve long-term network reliability.