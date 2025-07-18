Riello UPS Ireland appoints new Managing Director

Critical power protection specialist Riello UPS Ireland has announced the appointment of Ian Jackson as its new Managing Director.

With more than 25 years of commercial, technical, and management experience in the critical power industry, Ian takes on overall day-to-day responsibilities for leading the company, which is now based in a facility in H2 Baldonnell Business Park, Dublin 22, after recently relocating from its original premises in Ballycoolin, Dublin 11.

Ian has a long history in the power protection industry, including nearly 20 years managing Pure Power Systems, an independent UPS distributor he founded and scaled until its acquisition by a US multinational company in 2017.

He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from TU Dublin, a Postgraduate Certificate in Energy Systems and Decarbonisation from Dublin City University, and an MBA from Dublin City University Business School.

His appointment signals a renewed push to increase brand awareness of Riello UPS in the data centre, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medtech, aviation, fintech, and telecoms markets.

Riello UPS Ireland launched in November 2022, becoming the seventeenth subsidiary of the Italian headquartered RPS, the second-largest manufacturer of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) in Europe.

Ian comments, “I was very fortunate to be the first Irish distributor of Riello UPS systems when I formed Pure Power Systems back in 2003 and am now privileged to directly represent this wonderful company in Ireland.

“I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with my many colleagues throughout the industry and leading our fantastic team to offer the very best in critical power products and services.”

Ian will work closely with Leo Craig, the long-standing Managing Director of Riello UPS in the UK, who, until this appointment, had previously combined overseeing both the UK and Irish subsidiaries.

Leo says, “We are thrilled to welcome Ian to the team. He brings incredible commercial, technical, and management experience, as well as a huge passion for leadership and customer service.

“Riello UPS is already a well-established brand in Ireland with strong links through several resellers and distributors. But we still have huge untapped potential for growth, and we believe under Ian’s stewardship we are now well-placed to fully capitalise on this expanding market for us.”

An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) provides protection against electrical power outages and disturbances. It offers instantaneous battery backup that enables critical equipment like computers, IT systems, and machinery to keep running until the power returns or a standby generator kicks in.

