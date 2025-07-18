Datadog partners with AWS to launch in Australia and NZ

Author: Joe Peck

Datadog, a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, has just launched its full range of products and services on the Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Asia-Pacific (Sydney) Region.

The launch adds to existing locations in North America, Asia, and Europe.

The new local availability zone enables Datadog, its customers, and its partners to store and process data locally, enabling in-region capacity to meet applicable Australian privacy, security, and data storage requirements.

This, according to the company, is crucial for an increasing number of organisations – particularly those operating in regulated environments such as government, banking, healthcare, and higher education.

“This milestone reinforces Datadog’s commitment to supporting the region’s advanced digital capabilities – especially the Australian government’s ambition to make the country a leading digital economy,” says Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog.

“With strong momentum across public and private sectors, our investment enhances trust in Datadog’s unified and cloud-agnostic observability and security platform, and positions us to meet the evolving needs of agencies and enterprises alike.”

Rob Thorne, Vice President for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Datadog, adds, “Australian organisations are on track to spend nearly A$26.6 billion [£12.84 billion] on public cloud services alone in 2025.

“For organisations in highly regulated industries, it isn’t just the cloud provider that needs to have local data storage capacity, it should be all layers of the tech stack.

“This milestone reflects Datadog’s priority to support these investments. It’s the latest step in our expansion down under, and follows the continued addition of headcount to support our more than 1,100 A/NZ customers, as well as the recent appointments of Field CTO for APJ, Yadi Narayana, and Vice President of Commercial Sales for APJ, Adrian Towsey, to our leadership team.”

For more from Datadog, click here.