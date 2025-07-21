DTX takes place at London Excel, 1-2 October

Author: Joe Peck

Digital Transformation Expo (DTX) sits at the intersection of technology, people, and process.

Taking place on 1-2 October at London Excel, DTX is the business transformation event designed for anyone influencing technology selection and implementation.

Why attend?

• Purpose-driven technology sourcing: Discover smart solutions, bold tech, and sharp insights to fuel growth and boost efficiency.

• Connecting teams: Connect, collaborate, and break silos to unlock your team’s full potential.

• Engage in meaningful networking: Learn and engage with leaders, peers, and technology pioneers to spark ideas and drive transformation.

• Driving measurable benefit: Turn tech investments into real results – streamline operations, elevate experiences, and drive sustainable growth.

Whether you’re looking to optimise your IT and cyber stack, improve access to data, or harness the latest in automation and AI, DTX London is the place to make connections, discover innovation and find solutions that drive measurable business benefits.

Furthermore, DTX is co-located with Unified Communications Expo (UCX) – the UK’s leading event for communications and collaboration technology – giving you even more access to cutting-edge tech, insights, and inspiration to make the most of your time away from the office.

