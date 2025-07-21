LINX, Megaport partner to expand cloud connectivity for London

Author: Joe Peck

The London Internet Exchange (LINX), an Internet Exchange Point (IXP) operator of digital infrastructure across the UK, Africa, and the United States, has today announced a partnership with global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider Megaport to enhance cloud connectivity options for its members.

This collaboration brings an expansion to the LINX Cloud Connect service, enabling access to a broader suite of cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, and others.

Through this partnership, LINX members in London can now use Megaport’s global infrastructure to connect to cloud service providers directly from their existing multi-service port. This means one invoice, port, and point of contact for engineering support, aiming to streamline operations and reduce complexity for network operators.

“This partnership with Megaport is a significant step forward in our mission to ensure we are best serving our UK members,” says Tyrone Turner, Product Manager at LINX. “Our community now have even more choice and control when it comes to low-latency peering and cloud connectivity, all through a single interface.”

Megaport is a LINX member network and ConneXions Reseller Partner.

“This partnership gives LINX members a faster, simpler path to cloud,” claims Emmanuel Sevray, VP of Sales, EMEA at Megaport. “By combining Megaport’s global infrastructure and broad cloud ecosystem with LINX’s interconnection services, UK networks can connect to leading cloud providers with less complexity, accessing the services they need, when and where they need them.”

LINX Cloud Connect is designed to try to simplify cloud adoption. With Megaport’s integration, the company hopes LINX members will gain greater flexibility and reach, empowering them to build hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

