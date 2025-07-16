Digital Realty adopts PPC’s energy matching programme

Author: Joe Peck

Digital Realty, a provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection systems, today announced that it has adopted PPC’s 24/7 hourly renewable energy matching programme to power its three highly-connected data centres in Athens, Greece, with clear, real-time matched clean electricity.

The initiative builds on the company’s existing 24/7 energy matching programmes in France and Sweden and supports improved transparency and reporting of renewable energy use.

The programme, provided by PPC, Southeast Europe’s largest electric utility group, has been designed to help large corporate customers accurately trace and report their clean energy usage. Leveraging PPC’s renewable energy assets and digital tracking tools, the programme seeks to enable businesses to verify both the source and the time of clean electricity consumption on an hourly basis.

The service includes the full management of Guarantees of Origin (GOs) and uses software from Granular Energy to enable real-time tracking of renewable energy generation and associated carbon emissions. It aims to “empower customers to credibly report Scope 2 emissions and progress towards net zero targets.”

Digital Realty’s participation represents a sizeable deployment of hourly energy matching in the region, helping to support the development of a more resilient and decarbonised power grid. By matching renewable energy generation and consumption in real time, the programme aims to create clearer signals for investment in clean energy technologies and infrastructure.

“This programme with PPC strengthens our commitment to transparent and data-driven energy sourcing,” comments Alexandros Bechrakis, Managing Director, Digital Realty in Greece. “It helps us support our customers’ renewable energy goals with credible, hourly-matched clean electricity – delivering greater visibility into how and when clean energy is being used across their digital infrastructure.”

“At PPC, we are shaping the future of energy by enabling our clients to lead with credibility in a carbon-free economy,” claims Angelos Spanos, Chief Marketing & Products Officer at PPC. “Through 24/7 carbon-free energy hourly matching, we provide our corporate customers with verified, real-time insights into their renewable energy consumption.

“This collaboration with Digital Realty demonstrates how forward-looking energy solutions can accelerate the clean energy transition for entire industries.”

The programme, according to Digital Realty, supports the company’s science-based targets for carbon emissions reduction and aligns with its broader sustainability strategy, which includes a commitment to carbon neutrality across its data centre operations and value chain. As part of this strategy, Digital Realty already matches 100% of the electricity used across its entire European portfolio with renewable energy.

For more from Digital Realty, click here.