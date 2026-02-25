Mayflex to highlight Elevate at Data Centre World 2026

Author: Joe Peck

Mayflex, a UK-based distributor of converged IP infrastructure, networking, and electronic security products, will present updates to its Elevate infrastructure portfolio at Data Centre World London 2026, taking place on 4–5 March at ExCeL London. The company will exhibit on Stand B180.

Launched at the 2025 event, Elevate brings together fibre connectivity, racks, aisle containment, power distribution, and rack-level security within a single infrastructure platform.

Mayflex says the portfolio has evolved over the past 12 months in response to increasing density and performance requirements in data centre environments.

Andrew Percival, Managing Director at Mayflex, says, “From concept, our ambition with Elevate was to continually move the offer forwards.

“We aim to build an integrated set of solutions that responds to the real pressures facing data centre operators: densification, thermal performance, deployment speed, and operational clarity. The progress made over the last 12 months reflects that focus.”

New high-density additions

At the exhibition, Mayflex will introduce new very small form factor (VSFF) pre-connectorised fibre systems supporting up to 3,456 fibres in 1U, alongside high-density optical distribution frames with pre-connectorised trays and cables.

Additional launches include high-density power distribution strips and intelligent rack locking systems. Updates to the DCR Rack Series and cold aisle containment systems will also be demonstrated.

Visitors to Stand B180 can view the portfolio and speak with the team during the event.

For more from Mayflex, click here.