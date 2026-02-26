McLaren appointed for 70MW London data centre phase

Author: Joe Peck

UK construction firm McLaren Construction has been appointed to deliver the shell and core of the first 70MW building at global data centre developer and operator Ada Infrastructure’s Docklands campus in London.

The project marks Ada Infrastructure’s first European development and forms part of a planned 210MW campus in the Royal Docks. McLaren’s contract also covers enabling infrastructure for the wider site and provision for a future district heating network.

The development will comprise three 70MW data centre buildings, alongside a community facility and public realm improvements, including upgraded pedestrian and cycle routes along the River Thames and works to the river wall, including a new flood defence barrier.

The buildings will incorporate air and liquid cooling systems designed to operate without water evaporation, as well as low-carbon construction materials and connection points for district heating.

The campus is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating and is designed to support AI and high density workloads.

James Moloney, Head of Ada Infrastructure EMEA, says, “The appointment of McLaren Construction is an important step in bringing this vision to life.

“[Its] experience delivering complex data centre and infrastructure projects will be instrumental as we transform this long-vacant site into a sustainable, future-focused campus that also enhances public spaces and contributes to the wider regeneration of the Royal Docks.”

McLaren’s supply chain partners include Keltbray for CFA piling, Menard for BMC piling, Gallagher for groundworks and civils, and William Hare for the steel frame.

The shell and core contract is scheduled for completion in mid-2028, with the first building expected to be ready for occupation by the end of 2028.