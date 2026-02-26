STL, Mynet deliver fibre in mountainous Italy

Author: Joe Peck

STL, an optical and digital systems company, has worked with Mynet to deliver optical fibre infrastructure for the Intacture data centre in Trentino, Italy, located in a mountainous area described as the ‘heart of the mountain’.

The project was led by the University of Trento as implementing body and scientific lead. It involves total funding of €50.2 million (£43.7 million), including €18.4 million (£16 million) from Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Mynet, a telecommunications company focused on fibre optic networks across Northern Italy, is the first provider to activate fibre connectivity at the facility.

The deployment required high-capacity fibre to be installed within a tight timeframe and in a geographically complex environment.

Fibre deployment completed within two months

STL supplied high fibre-count cable with a compact diameter, designed for installation in 10/12mm duct systems. The cable is engineered to support long-distance blowing, faster end preparation, and simplified on-site handling, while meeting performance, durability, and scalability requirements.

The connectivity infrastructure assigned to Mynet was completed in under two months. According to the companies, this resulted in around a 50% reduction in deployment time, an expected network lifetime of more than 15 years, and improved stability during peak load.

Giovanni Zorzoni, General Manager of Mynet, says, “We accepted a challenge to bring high-performance connectivity to this extraordinary infrastructure in less than sixty days.

“With STL’s advanced optical fibre solutions, we were able to focus on the design and execution without compromising on reliability or performance. The quality, robustness, and ease of deployment of STL’s optical fibre solutions enabled us to complete the project at record speed, even in a uniquely demanding environment.”

Rahul Puri, CEO, ONB, STL, adds, “This collaboration underscores STL’s expertise in delivering mission-critical digital infrastructure for data centres.

“By providing scalable, future-ready solutions like multi-core and low-latency fibre, we are helping our customers build resilient networks structurally prepared for an AI-driven future.”

