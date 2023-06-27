Snowflake has announced at the Snowflake Summit 2023 that it is partnering to provide businesses of all sizes with an accelerated path to create customised generative AI applications using its own proprietary data, all securely within the Snowflake Data Cloud.

With the NVIDIA NeMo platform for developing large language models (LLMs) and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing, it will enable enterprises to use data in their accounts to make custom LLMs for advanced generative AI services, including chatbots, search and summarisation. The ability to customise LLMs without moving data enables proprietary information to remain fully secured and governed within the Snowflake platform.



“Data is essential to creating generative AI applications that understand the complex operations and unique voice of every company,” says Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Snowflake will create an AI factory that helps enterprises turn its own valuable data into custom generative AI models to power ground-breaking new applications, right from the cloud platform that they use to run their businesses.”

The collaboration represents a new opportunity for enterprises. It will enable utilisation of its proprietary data — which can range from hundreds of terabytes to petabytes of raw and curated business information — to create and fine-tune custom LLMs that power business-specific applications and services.



By integrating AI technology, customers can quickly and easily build, deploy and manage customised applications that bring its power to all parts of its business across a variety of use cases.

“More enterprises than we expected are training or at least fine-tuning its own AI models, as it increasingly appreciates the value of its own data assets,” says Alexander Harrowell, Principal Analyst for Advanced Computing for AI at Technology Research Group, Omdia. “Similarly, enterprises are beginning to operate more diverse fleets of AI models for business-specific applications. Supporting it in this trend is one of the biggest open opportunities in the sector.”

Custom models for healthcare, retail, financial services and more

With over 8,000 customers worldwide, the Snowflake Data Cloud gives enterprises the ability to unify, integrate, analyse and share data across its organisations, as well as with customers, partners, suppliers and others. In addition, customers can build and share leading data applications at scale with the data cloud.



The company’s unified platform offers industry-specific data clouds to help deliver innovative solutions across multiple verticals and lines of business.

The collaboration will further enable customers to transform these industries by bringing customised generative AI applications to different verticals with the data cloud. For example, a healthcare insurance model could answer complex questions about what procedures are covered under various plans. A financial services model could share details about specific lending opportunities available to retail and business customers based on a variety of circumstances.