Schneider Electric has unveiled a new framework to help companies understand the full environmental impact of enterprise data centres. The framework, detailed in a whitepaper includes a Lifecycle CO2e TradeOff tool for accurately estimating the total carbon footprint of data centres – including Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

By quantifying Scope 3 emissions from its value chain, organisations can measure its total carbon footprint, including outsourced IT services from cloud and colocation service providers. This whitepaper takes a data-driven approach to helping data centre operators identify and categorise emissions from operations and the supply chain, then prioritise efforts to make impactful carbon reductions.

As the US and EU are proposing rules to mandate, enhance, and standardise climate-related disclosures, accounting for and reporting on Scope 3 emissions will become a future requirement. Establishing and implementing a GHG framework that incorporates carbon counting and target setting while systematically reviewing company data and emission sources, is the foundation to creating an achievable reduction plan. Electricity generation, GHG emissions, and water consumption determine the carbon and water footprint of data centres, including that of its suppliers.

“Developing a climate strategy that identifies the biggest source of carbon emissions in the value chain is fast becoming a data centre industry priority alongside the urgency to establish easy-to-use frameworks. We are 100% behind the drive for the industry to become the most sustainable in the world, by making resources free and readily available,” says Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Secure Power Division at Schneider Electric. “We have shared our latest whitepaper, and our free Lifecycle CO2 calculator, at a time when data centre operators are increasingly trying to understand its carbon footprint. Proactive data centre operators understand it will be held accountable for achieving net zero climate goals in the future to meet the expectations of its stakeholders, including customers, investors, employees, business partners and communities up and down the value chain.”

Highlights of the whitepaper include: